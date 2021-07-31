Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Brings Back Dragons

Dragons have returned to the Mortal Realms in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. Games Workshop announced that they would release two new dragon miniatures for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar later this year, marking the first time that "true" dragons have made their appearance in the game. Dragons (or Draconiths as they're alternatively called in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar) have been mostly absent in the game, save for the occasional appearance of lesser dragons as mounts. With Age of Sigmar emphasizing monsters in their ruleset, now seems like the perfect time to bring in dragons as a powerful force for the armies of Order. You can check out a trailer for the new dragon miniatures up above.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar is a tabletop skirmish game and the spiritual successor to Warhammer Fantasy, the longrunning tabletop game that launched the wider Warhammer franchise. Similar to Warhammer 40,000, players build an army of a single faction and then battle to complete objectives over a series of rounds. The new dragon characters will be part of the Stormcast Eternals army, one of the main factions of quasi-immortal warriors created by the human god Sigmar.

The two new characters, Krondys and Karazai, are the children of Dracothion, the dragon-god who found Sigmar after the destruction of the World-That-Was and taught him the ways of the new Mortal Realms. Both seek to bolster the forces of Order after several recent blows to their alliance in recent events. Notably, the Draconiths have a long history with Kragnos, the centaur demi-god of Destruction who is responsible for nearly wiping out the Draconiths in ancient times. No pre-order information has been released for the new figures, but they are expected to have a similar price to other similarly sized monsters figures.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar recently launched its 3rd Edition ruleset with several new products focused on the Stormcast Eternals and Orruks (also known as orcs). Starter boxes and other Warhammer: Age of Sigmar products are available for sale now. Let us know if you're planning to pick up these fantastic looking dragon miniatures by leaving a comment!