Warhammer: Chaosbane Offers a Different RPG Twist, A First for the Franchise

For those that adore the world of tabletop and love seeing them translate into the video game-sphere, we’ve got some good news. Warhammer: Chaosbane has been announced and the latest entry into the Warhammer universe is offers a unique RPG flare to the series while showing off that Diablo-esque style.

This is the first entry into the Warhammer universe itself with this particular style of RPG mechanics. According to a recent press release, players will be able to choose between a Wood Elf, High Elf, Dwarf, or as a Human to fight against the Chaos corruption in the Old World. Bigben also described the upcoming game something new while traveling back into the Old World.

“The player will be plunged into the middle of Old World history,” Bigben mentioned. The announcement also added that players will “discover several iconic locations such as the cursed city of Praag, or Nuln, the old capital of the Empire.”

We don’t know much else at this time other than that the game itself is currently in development and that it will be releasing on both console and PC, though specific platforms have not been addressed. With more and more surprising titles making their way to the Nintendo Switch, we’d love to see that jump!

For a little backdrop, Games Workshop tackles both Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer: 40,000. Both branches are pretty different from each other, each offering their own unique experience within this universe. For more about this company:

“Games Workshop is the largest and the most successful hobby miniatures company in the world. Our major brands are Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000. In addition, we hold a licence for The Lord of the Rings/the Hobbit tabletop battle game. At its core the Hobby is all about our amazing miniatures and collecting, modelling, paintingand playing games with armies of them are activities enjoyed by millions of adherents all across the world.”

“The most important thing we do is design, make and sell fantastical miniature soldiers and associated models. To that end we also design, make and sell books and accessories of extraordinary variety to facilitate the many different hobby activities. Our vast range of plastic and resin kits. painting guides, rulebooks and novels are the foundation of an almost infinite hobby. Our design centre is in Nottingham and we have manufacturing and distribution facilities in Nottingham and distribution centres in Memphis, Tennessee and Sydney, Australia.

Games Workshop is a vertically integrated business, retaining control over every aspect of design, manufacture and distribution of our models and rulebooks. Products are sold through our own chain of over 400 retail stores in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Eire, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. We also sell products through more than 4,000 other hobby, game and toy shops around the world. These outlets are complemented by our mail order and online specialist sales businesses.”

You can learn more about this awesome company right here.