Warhammer Announces Cursed City Expansion, Miniatures Sold Seperately

Warhammer's unexpectedly popular board game returns this October with a new expansion in the works, although Games Workshop made the bizarre choice to force players to purchase the miniatures for the game separately. This weekend, Games Workshop announced Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars, a new expansion for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City. The expansion will pick up where the game's main narrative left off, with players still trying to rid Ulfenkarn of the vampiric darkness that plagues the city. In the new expansion, players will have to undertake three separate Journeys to rid the city of three new vampire lords, each of which come with their own threats to contend with.

While Cursed City – Nightwars will continue where the base game left off, players will need to do a bit more work if they want to play through the new expansion. Nightwars uses pre-existing Age of Sigmar characters and players will need to buy their miniatures separately if they want to play. Hopefully, you have an army of Soulblight Gravelords already in your collection, otherwise this expansion will be incredibly expensive to complete.

This isn't the first time that Games Workshop has struggled with supporting Cursed City. The game originally came out in 2021 and quickly sold out online and at stores. Instead of announcing plans for a reprint, Games Workshop scrubbed all mention of the game from their websites, until finally announcing that they were re-launching the game as a Made to Order product earlier this year. A full print run is being released this October, bringing the game back to stores for the first time.

Games Workshop plans to release more details about Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – Nightwars in the near future. No release date or price has been announced for the expansion.

