Warhammer Quest: Cursed City Sells Out; Controversy Brews Over Limited Release

A popular new board game set in the fantasy era of Warhammer has already sold out, but fans are learning after the fact that the game may be a limited release. Earlier this month, Games Workshop released Warhammer Quest: Cursed City, a dungeon-crawl style adventure board game set in the world of its popular fantasy franchise Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The new board game includes 60 miniatures, a slate of components, and even battlescrolls for using the various heroes and villains in the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar miniatures skirmish game. And despite the $200 price tag, the game sold out in just under 2 hours on Games Workshop site and individual retailers saw their stock heavily allocated, receiving only a handful of copies.

During the build up to Warhammer Quest: Cursed City's release, Games Workshop made no mention that the game would have a limited release. In fact, the social media team at Games Workshop made several comments that Cursed City would be part of the company's "regular line-up." However, now that the game has come and gone on Games Workshop's website, Game Workshop is now indicating that the game will not be re-printed or receive any additional support. In response to a fan's question about Cursed City's availability, the Warhammer Community Twitter account (which serves as one of the official lines of communication between Games Workshop and its fans) stated that Cursed City was sold out on their website and that they "are not expecting it to return online." While there's a bit of room for ambiguity with that statement, it seems that Games Workshop has no plans to reprint the game. Additionally, Games Workshop has deleted a number of comments from their Facebook and Twitter pages where their official accounts mentioned that the game would be a part of their regular or permanent line-ups

The frankly unexpected decision also raises doubt about the possibility of expansions for Warhammer Quest: Cursed City, as it seems unlikely that Games Workshop would support a limited release game with more content. Considering that Cursed City's own rulebook raises the potential of more content and expansions, it makes Games Workshop's decision even more baffling. While some have raised the possibility that Cursed City was the victim of complications caused by Brexit and global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, others believe that this may mean the end of the Warhammer Quest board game line entirely.

Some local retailers still have copies of Warhammer Quest: Cursed City available. However, the price of Cursed City has risen considerably on various secondary channels, and some online retailers are charging a premium for their remaining copies.