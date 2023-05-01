Warhammer: The Old World Reveals First Miniatures

Games Workshop has revealed the first miniatures for its planned revival of the original Warhammer Fantasy setting. Over the weekend, Games Workshop revealed its new Tomb King from Nehekhara and Bretonnian Paladin miniatures for Warhammer: The Old World, which brings back the classic Warhammer Fantasy line for a new generation. Unlike miniatures from the Warhammer 40K or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar lines, both miniatures have square bases and will be compatible with other Warhammer Fantasy miniatures and armies. According to Games Workshop, miniatures for Warhammer: The Old World will be made from both plastic and resin. A trailer showcasing the two new miniatures can be seen below:

Details about Warhammer: The Old World are scarce, although the game is described as a prequel to Warhammer Fantasy, whose world was infamously destroyed and replaced with the Mortal Realms back in 2015. While Games Workshop confirmed that the timeline of its fantasy world would remain intact, Warhammer: The Old World will bring back its original fantasy setting (and its many factions) and start producing new miniatures such as the ones in the video above. Games Workshop confirmed that the game wouldn't come with a Starter Set, although there would be other products designed to help get players started. Based on Games Workshop's comments, the game seems to be a fantasy equivalent to Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, a prequel game to Warhammer 40K that also uses a mix of resin and plastic miniatures.

No release date or timeline has been announced for Warhammer: The Old World, although the timing of the announcement suggests that the game could be getting closer to a release. Given that the game was first announced back in 2019, fans are already used to waiting, so they'll need to wait a little longer to pull out their Warhammer Fantasy minis for new battles.