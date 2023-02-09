David Harbour Is a Warhammer 40K Fan

David Harbour has joined the ever-growing rank of A-list Warhammer 40K fans. An Instagram story posted by singer Lily Allen revealed that her husband David Harbour (of Stranger Things and Black Widow fame) examining a Warhammer 40K figure while wearing magnifying specs. Harbour appears to be holding a Black Templars figure, which is a subset of Space Marines who fervently worship the Emperor of Mankind as a god. They are a relatively flexible army, but typically have less units in gameplay simply because each individual unit is more powerful. You can check out a screencap of Harbour examining his handiwork below:

Harbour joins a growing number of notable Hollywood actors who love the grim darkness of Warhammer 40K. Henry Cavill is probably the biggest Warhammer 40K fan in Hollywood, given that he's attached to an expansive Warhammer 40K project with Amazon Studios. Rahul Kohli is also a notable Warhammer 40K fan and often shares photos of his painting projects even while filming on location. WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler is also a Warhammer 40K fan and has worn ring gear inspired by various Space Marine (and Chaos Space Marine) chapters.

The ranks of Warhammer fans will likely grow in the coming years due to the Warhammer 40K Cinematic universe being plotted out by Cavill and Amazon Studios. The lore of Warhammer 40K is both deep and dark, with a variety of stories and anti-heroes to explore. While numerous Warhammer 40K games and novels have been produced, several attempts at a Warhammer 40K live-action project have never gotten off the ground. However, with Amazon Studios (which has become a major force for fantasy and sci-fi shows in recent years) producing the project and Cavill involved to keep the show true to the grimdark themes of Warhammer 40K, the new live-action universe will almost assuredly make its way to screens.