Warhammer 40K Announces New Launch Box for 10th Edition

Warhammer 40,000 has officially unveiled the launch box that will help usher in a new edition of the game. Today, Games Workshop unveiled Leviathan, an aptly named box that comes with two armies, the brand new Leviathan rulebook, and a brand new Mission Deck. Leviathan's release will officially mark the beginning of Warhammer 40K's 10th Edition, a new ruleset designed to streamline the game and make it more accessible for all players. One hallmark of Warhammer 40K 10th Edition is that complete rules for the game and army lists for all of the game's many factions will be available for free online, thus providing a much more even playing field for armies that often have to wait until the end of an edition cycle to receive their codex and corresponding rules update.

As with past launch boxes, Leviathan will come with a ton of new miniatures for both the Space Marines and the Tyranids, providing players with a great value and a ton of new models to play with. The box comes with 25 Space Marines, including new Space Marine Terminator models, and 47 Tyranids models, including the Winged Tyranid Prime and the terrifying Neurotyrant and Psychophage units.

The Leviathan box will be a limited edition box, although Games Workshop has indicated that they have increased production of the units to prevent shortages that have plagued other limited edition releases. Additionally, the new units and models found in Leviathan will be sold separately soon after the box's release, although the Leviathan box will remain one of the best values for this number of Warhammer 40K models.

No release date was announced for Leviathan, but it's expected to be launched sometime this summer.