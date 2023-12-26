Warhammer: The Old World to Launch With Two Starter Boxes

Games Workshop is bringing back its classic fantasy setting with two boxed sets. Today, Games Workshop revealed that its highly anticipated Warhammer: The Old World will launch with two army boxes, one focusing on the Kingdom of Bretonnia and the other focusing on the Tomb Kings of Khemri. Each boxed set will come with a 1,250 point army, with the Tomb Kings box containing the brand new Liche Priest on Necrolith Bone Dragon model along with classic kits for 40 Skeleton Warriors, 32 Skeleton archers, 16 Skeleton Horsemen, and three Skeleton Chariots to make up the rest of the army. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Bretonnia box will feature the new Lord on Royal Pegasus along with classic models that include 12 Bretonnian Knights of the Realm, 36 Bretonnian Men-at-Arms, 24 Peasant Bowmen with two defence stakes, three Pegasus Knights.

Additionally, Games Workshop revealed several new miniatures for the Tomb Kings line that will launch alongside the new game. The new miniatures include a new Nekaph, Emissary of Settra miniature, a Battle Standard Bearer, and Tomb Swarms. You can check out the new miniatures below:

Finally, Games Workshop also revealed the rulebooks that will be coming out for Warhammer: The Old World. In addition to a core rulebook, Games Workshop will also release two rulebooks focused on army lists. The Forces of Fantasy will contain rules for the Dwarfen Mountain Holds, the Empire of Man, the Kingdom of Bretonnia, the Wood Elf Realms, and the High Elf Realms, while the Ravening Hordes book will contain rules for the Orc and Goblin Tribes, the Warriors of Chaos, the Beastmen Brayherds, and the Tomb Kings of Khemri. Additional Arcane Journals focused on individual armies will also be released, but are considered optional books.

Warhammer: The Old World is a revitalization of the classic Warhammer Fantasy setting, complete with square bases, trays for moving units, and a mix of classic and new kits. Although Warhammer: The Old World won't bring back the classic setting fully to life (Games Workshop infamously killed off the setting to pave the way for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar back in 2015), the new game seeks to bring back many of the older miniatures by placing the game in the distant past of Warhammer Fantasy and will be supported as a spinoff game similar to Warhammer: The Horus Heresy.