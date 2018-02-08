Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to Feature Overwatch-like Super Abilities, Career System Details Revealed

Warhammer: Vermintide II promises to be bloodier, gorier, and all around better the second time around and now it looks like it will be drawing some inspiration from another popular game on the scene: Overwatch.

Thanks to the crew over at PC Gamer, a recent in-depth analysis of what’s next brought a few interesting revelations to the table. How heroes will differ from one another, how the career system will work, and how the super abilities are not unlike those seen in Blizzard’s Overwatch.

For those that enjoyed the first Vermintide, the hero system will be set up just like its predecessor. So for those that were worried the characters themselves would get a total overhaul, rest easy – they will largely remain untouched. That being said, each character will have more options than ever before with three new career paths available to them. Three different skill trees, three different playstyles for players to choose from.

As mentioned in the original analysis, an example of the above career options would be Bardin the Dwarf choosing the Slayer career path for maximum amount of damage. If you like to go in and just wreak total havok – Slayer is the way to go. This whole system is designed to give the control back to the player when choosing how to play and customize the experience.

So what about the next game smells like Overwatch exactly? When looking at the passive abilities and super abilities, the cool down and mid-game recharge will be almost exactly like that seen in the Blizzard shooter. Some of the super abilities will also benefit the team as a whole, much like Overwatch’s Orisa, Symmetra, Ana, and more hero ults.

For more in-depth analysis, definitely check out PC Gamer to learn more about what they were able to dig up. As far as the upcoming game, here’s what you need to know:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world.

Our 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so will the Empire.