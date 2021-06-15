WarioWare: Get It Together! Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

During today's Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation, WarioWare: Get It Together! was announced for Nintendo Switch, a new entry in the beloved series. The game will predictably bring back the microgame madness the series has long been known for, while also adding an option for two-player co-op. Nintendo fans had been begging to see the series return, and the WarioWare franchise seems like a perfect fit for the Switch platform. Those excited to return to the franchise will be happy to know that the new game will release on September 10th, and pre-orders are available here at Best Buy now.

The trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together! can be found in the tweet embedded below or at the top of this page.

WAHAHAHA! Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to #NintendoSwitch in #WarioWare: Get It Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10. Pre-order: https://t.co/cPzMp5K37v pic.twitter.com/YuwIblXJiZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

In a major deviation from previous WarioWare games, this time around, players will directly control Wario, as well as some of the other beloved characters from the series. That should make this entry quite a bit different from other WarioWare games, and it will be interesting to see how the microgames take advantage of the change.

For those unfamiliar with the WarioWare franchise, the series has existed since 2003. There have been several games in the series so far, with the most recent up to this point being WarioWare Gold, which released on Nintendo 3DS in 2018. WarioWare's microgames tend to take advantage of the specific Nintendo hardware in unique ways, and it seems like a safe bet that Get It Together! will be no exception. A number of the microgames also tend to include references to past Nintendo titles. In the trailer, we can see footage meant to resemble Super Mario Land, for the original Game Boy.

With WarioWare: Get It Together! launching in September, we'll likely have more information on the game in the very near future!

Are you excited for the next entry in the WarioWare franchise? What did you think of the game's debut at E3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

