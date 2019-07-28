Watch Dogs Legion Character Levelling, DedSec Progression Details Revealed

The next installment in the Watch Dogs series won’t be arriving until next year, but that is not stopping fans from being intrigued by the overall concept of the upcoming experience. With the ability to assume control of any NPC encountered, players will have quite a bit to do over the course of Watch Dogs Legion. That said, there will be all sorts of progression involved with all of the gameplay that players will be pushing through, and thanks to a recent interview between creative director Clint Hocking and GamingBolt, we now know a bit more about the progression that will be featured in the upcoming game.

Upon being asked if every NPC that is recruited by a player will be upgradeable, Hocking said, “Absolutely.” He then went on to say, “Every character is trained in one of the three Classes as soon as they join DedSec, and every character has their own progression. They level up and gain perks and abilities over time. Your investment in your individual characters is very much about playing with them, seeing them move through the story of the game, and levelling them up over time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At the same time, DedSec has its own progression, and all of your characters also get more powerful as DedSec is upgraded, so losing an individual Operative is more about losing a character and access to their specific playstyle, as opposed to losing progression and finding yourself underpowered against the enemy.”

Watch Dogs Legion will be arriving on March 3, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title and what it is all about:

“In the near future, London is facing its downfall: the people are being oppressed by an all-seeing surveillance state, private militaries control the streets, and a powerful crime syndicate is preying on the vulnerable. The fate of London lies with you, and your ability to recruit a resistance and fight back.

“Watch Dogs Legion delivers a never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone from the entire population of London. Anyone you see can join your resistance and has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset.

“Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see how all of the character progression plays out in Watch Dogs Legion? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!