Watch Dogs Legion Creative Director Not Sure Players Can Complete the Game Non-Lethally

Just before E3 2019 kicked off with its first press conference, we all know there was a ton of leaks and rumors, as is tradition. One such game that was accurately leaked was Ubisoft‘s Watch Dogs Legion, a very ambitious title that allows players to assume the role of any character in the game. Now that Ubisoft’s presser has come and gone, we know what to expect in terms of gameplay as well as when the adventure is set to arrive. That said, creative director Clint Hocking recently sat down with Twinfinite to discuss the upcoming Watch Dogs installment, and he isn’t sure that players will be able to complete a pacifist run.

Considering the nature of what’s happening in the not-too-distant future in a post-Brexit London, it definitely seems that it will be difficult to play the entire game without actually killing anyone. “We really focused on having non-lethal weapons this time around so about half of the weapons are non-lethal and then we focused on making on a pretty robust melee system so if you don’t pull out guns, the enemies won’t pull out guns – in most cases,” Hocking said. “We really wanted to make sure that non-lethal was an option in any combat encounter.

The creative director then went on to say how non-lethal completion of Watch Dogs Legion was not the goal, and that he doesn’t know if it can actually be done. “I’m not going to say it was a goal for us to say that players can beat the game without killing anyone – maybe you can, I actually don’t know,” he said. “It’s not a goal for us; the goal was to make sure we have robust non-lethal options for players.”

Watch Dogs Legion is set to arrive on March 3, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title:

“In the near future, London is facing its downfall: the people are being oppressed by an all-seeing surveillance state, private militaries control the streets, and a powerful crime syndicate is preying on the vulnerable. The fate of London lies with you, and your ability to recruit a resistance and fight back.

“Watch Dogs Legion delivers a never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone from the entire population of London. Anyone you see can join your resistance and has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset.

“Unlock unique perks to personalize each member of your Legion according to your playstyle. Level-up each character within classes such as Hacker, Infiltrator, and Assault. Customize them further with unique outfits and iconic masks.”

