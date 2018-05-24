‘We Happy Few’ Banned In Australia, Studio Responds

We Happy Few is a dystopian game that doesn’t shy away from controversial topics in society, including violence, mind control, and apparent drug-use. It’s because of these themes that Compulsion Games’ latest title is one of many added to the Australian Classification Board ban and now the devs have responded in kind.

It all started when the Aussie board refused to classify the new game, citing that it would not be permitted to release in the county because of in-game drug use. This news disappointed many, especially given the theme of the game itself is dependant upon this very substance being used to show the “slavery” between the title’s citizens, and those in power. Luckily, the developers aren’t taking this news lying down as they have just taken to their blog to release an official statement about how they are dealing with the news:

“As many of you may know by now, yesterday the Australian Classification Board chose not to classify We Happy Few, effectively banning We Happy Few from sale in Australia. We are looking into it, and have asked for more information on the decision.

To our Australian fans, we share your frustration. We will work with the ACB on the classification. If the government maintains its stance, we will make sure that you can get a refund, and we will work directly with affected Kickstarter backers to figure something out. We would appreciate if you give us a little bit of time to appeal the decision before making a call.”

Compulsion Games even went into the backstory of the game itself and why, contextually, this feature needs to be in the game, “We Happy Few is set in a dystopian society, and the first scene consists of the player character redacting material that could cause offense to “society at large”, as part of his job as a government “archivist”. It’s a society that is forcing its citizens to take Joy, and the whole point of the game is to reject this programming and fight back. In this context, our game’s overarching social commentary is no different than Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, or Terry Gilliam’s Brazil.”

But, the good news is that they are actively speaking with the board in order to obtain more information and plead why this isn’t “just” drug use, it’s a narrative must-have. “The game explores a range of modern themes, including addiction, mental health and drug abuse,” explained Compulsion. “We have had hundreds of messages from fans appreciating the treatment we’ve given these topics, and we believe that when players do get into the world they’ll feel the same way. We’re proud of what we’ve created.

They closed their statement with a plan of action, “In the meantime we will be talking to the ACB to provide additional information, to discuss the issues in depth, and see whether they will change their minds.”