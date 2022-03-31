Weekly Shonen Jump Publisher Establishes Shueisha Games

✖

Japanese entertainment company and Weekly Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha has officially established a wholly-owned affiliated company called Shueisha Games in order to expand further into the games business, it was announced this week. The new company is specifically an expansion of what the company had already started with the Shueisha Game Creators Camp for indie developers and will continue to support previously announced titles as well as new ones.

According to the official announcement and public website, Shinichiro Hirono serves as Shueisha Games' representative director while Masahiko Ibaraki, Motokazu Kitabatake, Yoshihisa Heishi, and Masana Takahashi serve as company directors. As far as video games under the Shueisha Games umbrella, that includes titles like ONI, Ukiyo, The Tower of Children, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, and more that have yet to be officially revealed.

Shueisha Games starts today!

This is a new space for us, but we're excited to bring the knowledge & experience of years of publishing some of the world's most famous manga to games!https://t.co/SKH0Ycwzjx pic.twitter.com/ij7joO0qn2 — SHUEISHA GAMES (@SHUEISHA_GAMES) March 31, 2022

Perhaps most notably, however, is the fact that a new, original smartphone video game project was teased as being in development by a major game company with characters designed by a famous Weekly Shonen Jump artist. What exactly that might be remains to be seen, but it would appear that Shueisha Games is in it for the long haul.

"The story of Damien, a shy boy has moved to Japan for family reasons," the official description of Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, which seems like it will be the first one of these that will release, reads. "Unsure with his new life, Damien finds strength fighting along side Shonen Jump+ heroes in his imaginary world."

As noted above, Shueisha Games is supporting a number of video games with ONI, Ukiyo, The Tower of Children, and Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions having already been announced. There are also several unannounced titles in the works under the same corporate umbrella. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming in general right here.

[H/T Gematsu]