What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like?

There has been a wild influx in searches on the internet about what Toad from Mario Kart looks like due to recent comments made about US President Donald Trump. In case for some wild reason you don’t know what the adorable Nintendo character looks like, voila:

He’s lovable, he’s helpful, he’s in no way a human body part. If you’re new to the Mario universe, this is what you need to know about this adorable little guy:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toad is Princess Peach’s personal attendant and takes his job protecting the Mushroom Kingdom very seriously. He is one of many characters that look similar, but there can only be one OG. He’s also a maniac on the race track in Mario Kart.

Not only has this character helped both Mario and Luigi through some pretty epic adventures over the past few decades, beginning with those humble NES roots, but he also branched out into his own game territory later on. He even starred in Wario’s Woods, because he deserves every inch of that spotlight.

Though his name is Toad, he looks more like a mushroom dressed as Disney’s Aladdin. With a big ‘ol smile that can light up the room and his particular calculations on how to best protect Peach and her Kingdom, this little guy is a staple to the Nintendo universe.

We’re not going to mention exactly why he has suddenly become a hot topic in conversation, we’ll just pretend that this is a random refresher course for a character that has been around for a very long time. For no reason in particular. None at all. Just Toad glory in his pure, innocent form.

For another interesting tid-bit about Toad and his namesake, this is what Wikipedia had to say about his origins:

“Toad’s English name appears to have been inspired by the word “toadstool“, a word used to describe mushrooms including those featuring umbrella-like cap-and-stem form characteristics which Toad’s design portrays along with the character’s general resemblance to a mushroom. Toad’s Japanese name “Kinopio” appears to be a mixture of the Japanese word for mushroom (“kinoko”) and the Japanese name for the character Pinocchio (“Pinokio”) which both roughly blend together to form the meaning of “a real mushroom boy” (as evidenced through Pinocchio’s desire to become a real boy in his own tale).”

Viva la Toad.