What Remains of Edith Finch Surprise Releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Annapurna Interactive has announced that it's bringing its critically-acclaimed game What Remains of Edith Finch to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In a general sense, this next-gen version of Edith Finch happened to leak a couple of weeks back, so fans have somewhat been expecting it to come about. However, what wasn't expected is that the game would release on PS5 and Xbox Series X the same day it was revealed.

Revealed during today's Annapurna Interactive Showcase, the publisher divulged that Giant Sparrow's What Remains of Edith Finch is now playable natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X. As expected, those who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to this new version for no additional cost. This new version of Edith Finch will also improve the visuals and performance of the game thanks to the additional power that each next-gen platform boasts.

What Remains of Edith Finch is now available natively for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 with 4K and 60 FPS support.



In short, What Remains of Edith Finch is widely considered one of the best games that Annapurna has ever published. It currently boasts an 89/100 score on Metacritic and is lauded for its storytelling and presentation. This appearance on PS5 and Xbox Series X might not make Edith Finch drastically better from a gameplay perspective, but it should pull players into its world and narrative that much more.

If you'd like to learn more about What Remains of Edith Finch, you can check out the official description of the game below.

"What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you'll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.

The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member's death.

Ultimately, it's a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us."