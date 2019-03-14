Where Will ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Be Set?

With the recent job listing found hinting that a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal could be coming soon, it’s got us wondering where the new game will be set. There have been rumors and speculations abound ever since the fifth game dropped, but what about something a little more concrete than fan desires?

One popular fan theory about the new game’s location is London, England. Sounds cool, but maybe not as probably as many would like. Lead Writer for Rockstar Games Dan Houser has previously stated in an interview with The Guardian that though the idea of London seems appealing, that setting doesn’t quite work with the GTA formula:

“I think for us, my gut feeling is, GTA London was cool for the time, but games were more limited then. These days I think we would love to set a game in the UK, set in London, whatever, but I don’t know if it would be a GTA game. I think there are plenty of great stories we could tell about the UK, great environments to showcase, great gameplay mechanics that could have a UK bent to them – I just don’t think it would be a GTA necessarily.”

He added, “There are so many games we’d like to make that we just don’t have the bandwidth to make at the moment. But we always think, well the future is long and varied, and that’s what the future’s for. Speaking for myself – and normally I’d be as militant about saying ‘we’ as much as possible, because it certainly isn’t only me at all, thank god – but my own personal feeling is that GTA is America. With this game, I think, we’re very happy with the location. It let us do something iconic.”

That’s a pretty strong sentiment for keeping the franchise stateside, though wilder things have happened. Still, it’s likely that the franchise will stick to a familiar client, inspired by Florida, New York and California locations. Since the game is heavily based on Los Angeles, keeping it in that location mindset would make sense though Miami works just as well.

We’ve also heard murmurs of a Seattle location, though we couldn’t get any sort of solid verification on that at the time this article was written.

