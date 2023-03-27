Wild Hearts March 27 Update Released With Patch Notes

A new Wild Hearts update is available as of today via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Omega Force and publisher EA have provided the patch notes for the update, which in turn has revealed and detailed every change, improvement, and addition made by the update.

While we have the patch notes for the update -- which can be checked out below -- we don't have any information about the various file sizes from platform to platform. In other words, the only thing we can offer is insight. There's no new content and the patch notes aren't particularly long, so the file size should be on the smaller side.

IMPROVEMENTS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

Improved CPU performance, especially for AMD processors.

Added connections for reinforcement between the following combinations of weapons.

Karakuri Katana -- Nature's Flashblade and Blade of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Blade: Kemonobane and Wrack Blade: Rashōmon

Nodachi -- Nature's Twinedge and Nodachi of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Nodachi: Kemono Carver and Wrack Nodachi: Rashōmon

Bow -- Nature's Piercing and Bow of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Bow: Kemono Hunter and Wrack Bow: Rashōmon

Bladed Wagasa -- Nature's Twists and Bladed Wagasa of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Bladed Wagasa: Kemono's End and Wrack Bladed Wagasa: Rashōmon

Maul -- Nature's Gravity and Maul of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Maul: Kemono's Doom and Wrack Maul: Rashōmon

Karakuri Staff -- Nature's Seasons and Nature's Splendor Karakuri Staff 5 -- Apex Karakuri Staff: Kemono Chaos and Agate Karakuri Staff 2

Hand Cannon -- Nature's Might and Cannon of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Cannon: Kemono's Oblivion and Wrack Cannon: Rashōmon

Claw Blade -- Nature's Talon and Claw of Nature's Splendor 5 -- Apex Claw: Kemono's Curse and Wrack Claw: Rashōmon

Added a confirmation window at the start of online co-op that asks whether the player wants to join the session or not when the host is further along in the story than they are.

FIXES:

Fixed an issue in which the mutation level of the karakuri staff could be increased beyond the limit displayed.

[PC] Fixed an issue in which the first attack of "Unbound: Iai Sunder Slash" with karakuri katana would not hit when the FPS limit was set to 30.

[PS5/Xbox X|S] Fixed an issue in which the first attack of "Unbound: Iai Sunder Slash" with karakuri katana would not hit when Graphical Priority was set to Prioritize Performance.

Fixed an issue where giant kemono would continuously move in a single direction during online co-op.

Fixed an issue where dragon karakuri would disappear after moving to another hunting ground if they were hit by the maul's "Power Smash" or by specific kemono attacks.

Fixed an issue where chain trap would sometimes not activate when the player experienced a drop in frame rate.

Fixed an issue where Amaterasu would stop moving when players joined as guests in the "Hunting Song – Rising Glissando" and "Hunting Encore – Auspice of Minato" quests.

Fixed an issue where sometimes after progressing Minato requests during online co-op, the subsequent Minato request would not appear.

Fixed an issue during online co-op where exiting a session just before death could change one's story progression.

Fixed an issue where the story objective "Hunt the kemono causing the fire" would occasionally not reflect the correct progress.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when loading into Minato.

Fixed an issue where sound would not play on certain sound cards.

Fixed an issue where small kemono spawned in greater numbers than intended.

Fixed and improved other miscellaneous issues.

Wild Hearts is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Monster Hunter-style game and all things gaming in general, click here.