PS4 Exclusive ‘Wild’ Is Still Alive

Remember Wild? It’s the open-world survival adventure game from Wild Sheep Studios and the creator of Beyond Good and Evil and Rayman, Michel Ancel, that is being developed exclusively for PlayStation 4. I don’t blame you if you don’t remember it. We haven’t seen or head anything about the game since 2015, and as a result many think it’s nothing more than vaporware. But, apparently, it’s still alive and kicking.

More specifically, out of nowhere, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed for a new trademark in the United States for none other than Wild, confirming the game hasn’t been cancelled, and that it could still yet release in the near future.

As you may remember, back in 2017 the aforementioned Michael Ancel — after a long silence on the game — confirmed it was still in development and even shared an off-screen image of it. And that was the last time we heard about the game until this new trademark. In other words, it’s surprising to hear it’s still in the works, especially with Ancel developing the new Beyond Good and Evil for Ubisoft.

Anyway, we still have hardly any details on the game, but there’s the following game overview provided by Sony:

“Use your instincts and intuition to thrive in an incredibly hostile environment. Learn how to control living creatures, and venture into your friends’ game worlds to help them survive.

“Experiment with your surroundings in your quest for survival – a simple plant could just as easily save your life… or bring about a swift death.”

As for when we will hear more about Wild, who knows. The game has been in development for roughly five years now, and we’ve only received one trailer and one gameplay walkthrough. Beyond this, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t even hinted that it still exists, suggesting it won’t say or reveal anything about the game until it has a concrete release date or window to share.

