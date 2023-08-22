The Witcher Director Suggests Henry Cavill's Departure Due to "Demanding" Show

The final episodes of the third season of The Witcher released on Netflix last month, bringing Henry Cavill's time on the series to an end. In Season 4, the role of Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth. There has been a ton of speculation about why Cavill chose to leave the series, despite his passion for the source material. In a new interview with Screen Rant, Marc Jobst gave his opinion on Cavill's leaving. Jobst served as a director on two episodes in the show's first season, and believes that the reason Cavill left was the demanding nature of filming.

"Well, look, Henry has done three series, these are demanding shows to make, you know, they are huge. Henry does every single beat of his stunts, he won't even allow a hand, if you're doing a close-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand. So, normally, what you do is you bring in a double, Henry will go off and shoot some other scene in which he's in somewhere else, and you get somebody else into the hand, so that you don't have to bother your number one," Jobst told Screen Rant. "Henry won't do that, and as a result of that, the results are extraordinary. You're working with an incredible athlete, first and foremost, who works out hours before, and hours after, you've been shooting for 12 hours, and who cares deeply about the work that he does."

The director went on to note that the process can be "draining on your number one," suggesting that may have contributed to Cavill's decision to leave the series. Jobst also noted that "if he feels like he's done what he can, I trust him." It's an interesting possibility, and it's certainly plausible, given some of the injuries Cavill sustained during filming.

Until Cavill decides to open up about his departure, people will just have to speculate about the specific reason. Whatever the reason might be, a new era of The Witcher will begin when Season 4 releases!

