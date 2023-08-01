The Witcher Returns to the Top of Netflix Top 10 After Henry Cavill's Final Episodes Debut

Ahead of the weekend, Netflix released the second half of The Witcher Season 3, giving fans of the series a couple more episodes to enjoy. Not only does this new batch up episodes wrap up the hit TV adaptation's third season, it also brings an end to Henry Cavill's tenure as the show's lead character, Geralt of Rivia. Cavill stepped away from the series following his work on Season 3 and Liam Hemsworth has been hired to take his place, beginning in Season 4.

Fans of The Witcher flocked to the new episodes this weekend, excited to see how Season 3 wrapped up and looking forward to the final moments of Cavill's Geralt on screen. That excitement has translated into success for The Witcher on the Netflix Top 10.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Witcher in the number one overall spot once again, a place it hasn't held since the first batch of Season 3 episodes was released. The series supplanted Sweet Magnolias as the most popular show on Netflix, at least for the time being.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!