The Witcher: Henry Cavill Discusses “Very, Very Bad” Season 2 Injury

The Witcher Season 2 is just over a month away, and it’s been a long journey for those involved with the Netflix series. The show faced several complications filming during the coronavirus pandemic, and series star Henry Cavill had his own setbacks, as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill opened up about the hamstring tear he suffered last year. The Geralt of Rivia actor told THR that he worried it could have been “a complete detachment of the hamstring.” Cavill says it was a struggle deciding how much to push the injury, knowing that a detachment could have a major impact on the rest of his career.

“The difficulty was working while I was injured,” Cavill told THR. “Because Iwanted to do more for the production — I know how important it was forthem to get stuff done. So it was having to find that balance between,’Yes, let’s push, push, push,’ and, ‘Whoa, hold on, if I tear thisfurther, it’s the end of my action career.’ That was my worst moment ofthe past year — professionally.”

In order to work around the injury, action scenes featuring Geralt were shot at the end of Season 2’s filming. However, Cavill had to do physical therapy before coming to the set each day. All in all, it sounds like it was a grueling experience for the actor! It’s a very good thing that Cavill prioritized his own health and well-being; no matter how excited some fans might be for the new season, none of it would have been worth it had Cavill endured a permanent injury.

Fortunately, Cavill was able to make a full recovery, and The Witcher Season 2 has finally finished production. For everyone involved, the completion likely comes as a huge relief. It remains to be seen what fans will think of the show’s second year, but hopefully it will prove worth the wait when The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17th on Netflix! In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the show right here.

