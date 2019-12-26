The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Likes to Stay at Home and Play Warhammer

Netflix’s The Witcher is now available to stream on the platform, and if you’re somehow not familiar at all, it stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, the eponymous witcher. During the promotional tour for the upcoming series, it’s become very apparent just how much of a true gamer Cavill is as he’s discussed his love of the Witcher game series. But it’s also come out that he really digs several other games, including, but not limited to, Warhammer.

More specifically, Cavill appears to be very into Total War: Warhammer II, the PC video game from Sega and Creative Assembly that pits various races and factions from the Warhammer mythos against each other. He’s apparently played through it six different times, amassing hundreds of hours in the popular strategy game.

“There’s just something about those games that I find so satisfying,” Cavill told British GQ in a recent interview. “There’s new DLCs coming out all the time and I’m looking forward to whatever the next one is.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.