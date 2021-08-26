The Witcher Report Reveals How Much Netflix Pays Henry Cavill

✖

Netflix's The Witcher has proven to be a huge success for the streaming platform, and star Henry Cavill is paid quite well to appear as Geralt of Rivia. According to a report from Variety, Cavill is paid $400,000 per episode of the series. From the report, it's unclear if that number is the same for both seasons of the show, or if that figure is based solely on the upcoming season of The Witcher. Variety's report also includes a number of other salaries for TV stars, including Pedro Pascal's $600,000 per episode for HBO's The Last of Us.

The first season of The Witcher released on Netflix in December 2019. Cavill's take on Geralt played an unquestionable role in the show's success, delivering a take on the character that feels true to the books and games that inspired the series. Season 2 will debut almost exactly two years after the first, after a very difficult production process. Filming on the series proved quite difficult due to a number of factors, from the coronavirus pandemic to an injury sustained by Cavill during filming. Filming on Season 2 wrapped earlier this year, and the show is currently in the post-production process.

While Netflix clearly had a lot of faith in the property from the start, the success of the first season of The Witcher still proved to be a big surprise. Following the first season's release, interest in the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski and the games from CD Projekt Red both saw a significant increase. Netflix has since announced multiple additional Witcher projects, though these spin-offs will not feature Cavill. It remains to be seen whether or not these projects will find success without the star, but fans can still look forward to seeing him in The Witcher Season 2 when it debuts on December 17th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the series right here.

Are you surprised by how much Henry Cavill makes per episode of The Witcher? Do you think the show's second season will be as good as the first? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!