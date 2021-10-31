The Witcher Season 2: Official Jaskier Parody Poster Released for Halloween

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix’s The Witcher has been releasing various odds and ends like trailers, images, and more specifically, character posters. One of the more recent character posters featured Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri sporting their new looks for Season 2 — set to release on December 17th — with the text “Destiny Is A Beast.” Well, now Netflix has taken the opportunity of Halloween to put out a new character poster featuring Jaskier dressed up as all of the above.

The tagline for the poster is “Destiny Is A Bard,” of course. In sharing the poster of Jaskier, The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich noted that, “Season two is going a new direction.” You can check out the new poster of Jaskier in the garb of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri for yourself below:

My presence is a present. Trick or treat! pic.twitter.com/FPncjZoJlt — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 31, 2021

In case you missed it, Netflix recently announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix's The Witcher? What do you think about Netflix making a parody poster of its own show?