The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Poster

The Witcher had a big day today, revealing not just a new season 2 trailer packed full of new footage and details, but also a gorgeous new poster with Geralt Ciri, and Yennefer in the spotlight. The poster has Geralt wearing his new upgraded armor in the center, and Ciri is in front of him with her new look and a sword in hand, signifying her training at Kaer Morhen. Last but certainly not least is Yennefer, who can be seen in the background behind Geralt, and the poster is accompanied by the tagline Destiny Is A Beast. You can check out the new poster below.

As for the new trailer, we got looks at some big monsters from the books and games and the other Witchers at Kaer Morhen, along with looks at Triss, Rience, Nenneke, and more. We also got a glimpse of when Geralt is reunited with Yennefer, and we also saw some awesome fight scenes before the trailer reached its conclusion.

Find your power. Find your purpose. Face your fears. pic.twitter.com/I9NhUYlFtN — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2021

We also know that Geralt will be showcasing more of his “paternal side” in season 2, something Henry Cavill recently talked about in an interview with EW. “While he hasn’t necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector,” Cavill said.

There’s a lot to get excited about, and we cannot wait to see more from the show’s second season. You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

