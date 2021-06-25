WitcherCon Teases Big Reveals with New Trailer

✖

Netflix gave Witcher fans everywhere something to look forward to during its big Geeked Week celebration with the announcement of the first-ever WitcherCon, a celebration of all things Witcher. The best part is that the celebration includes both Netflix and CD Projekt Red, so whether it's the show, the games, or the wonderful books they are both based on, you're guaranteed to have something there that will pique your interest. Today we got our first trailer for the anticipated event, which teased several surprises and reveals as well as interviews with the cast of the show, and you can check out the full trailer below.

The trailer launched with the caption "The first ever #WitcherCon begins July 9th! Door Get ready to step through the portal and join us and @WitcherNetflix for exciting news, reveals... and a few surprises! https://witchercon.com"

The trailer features footage from the games and the show as well as plenty of "hmms" from Geralt. We also get glimpses of new footage that will be shown, though here they've been pixelated. The white outline of the first piece seems like a Ciri scene, while the last clip seems like a Geralt scene, but it could very well be one of the other Witchers making their season 2 debut too. The second scene could be our first real look at the outside of Kaer Morhen, but guess we'll have to wait and see.

We might also get a sneak peek at Nightmare of the Wolf or Blood Origin. The former is much more likely, as Blood Origin just geared up for production., though we could get some looks at concept art and maybe some interviews.

You can check out the trailer above and you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

WitcherCon hits Twitch and YouTube on July 9th.

