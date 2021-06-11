Netflix Announces First WitcherCon Event

✖

The Witcher family of Twitter accounts had some fun this morning by teasing a release date of July 9th but not actually revealing what the release date was for. The good news is that there are so many things happening in the Witcher-verse that there were several options, including The Witcher's much anticipated season 2, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, The Witcher: Blood Origin, or something game-related, with a possible new franchise announcement, a sequel to the core series, or some sort of crossover with Gwent (since they got in on the fun too). Now we finally have our answer, and it's none of those: It's a new event called "WitcherCon."

The fun started this morning when The Witcher game account tweeted "Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th?" The Witcher Netflix responded with "Hi, @CDPROJEKTRED! Sure - want to meet up?" The Witcher game account replied 'It's a date!", and then Gwent went all emojis, signaling they marked the calendar.

A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6wxsW9ZH26 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

Now we know what they were talking about, and the good news is we don't have to wait much longer to see it, since July 9th is less than a month away. Details about what we can expect from the first-ever WitcherCon are still slim, but we'd imagine we'll learn more about the various Witcher projects in the works at Netflix. It seems unlikely we'll learn more about Witcher games, but there's always a chance.

The Witcher has plenty of projects in the works, though many are itching to finally see the second season of the core series, which experienced multiple delays due to the pandemic. The series overcame those challenges and managed to wrap up filming, and you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

What do you think Witcher fans?