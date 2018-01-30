‘Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap’ Nintendo Switch and PS4 Physical Versions Coming Soon

Not only do we have the full details of what comes with the physical version of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, but we finally have a release date after the developer confirmed it was on the way last year.

Come February 13th, fans of the Wonder Boy title can look for their cure with the definitive edition physical release that is set at a $39.99 price point that comes with art prints, reversible cover art, a physical instruction manual, a CD for Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap official soundtrack, and a PVC strap with the iconic Lizard-Man on its surface. It’s the perfect way to commemorate a remake of an 1989 classic. Between the retro style, the familiar music, and now the physical loot – it’s a good deal for fans of this particular game series!

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you don’t want to wait, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is 50% off right now on Steam, but only until February 7th!You can also grab just the soundtrack on the popular computer gaming client for only $4.99, if you’re just in the mood for some sweet, sweet tunes!

For more about the game:

Boasting beautiful, hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack, the cult classic returns with a unique blend of exploration, action, and adventure!

Cursed into a half-human, half-lizard monstrosity by the Meka-Dragon, you are in search for a cure! The only way you can return to human form is to find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses…

With each dragon slain, the curse intensifies, transforming you into different animals! Explore large, interconnected locations populated with grumpy monsters and exotic dragons!

Play as the game’s classic character, Hu-Man, or as his brand-new, long-awaited co-star Hu-Girl. You can also inhabit Lizard-Man, Mouse-Man, Piranha-Man, Lion-Man, and Hawk-Man, and use their unique abilities to uncover the land’s deepest secrets.



Enjoy 3 difficulty levels catering to players of all types, and switch from modern graphics and sound to 8-bit graphics/audio at any time – even during gameplay!