Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary DC HeroClix Previews: Supergirl, Giganta, and More

Following the X-Men: House of X and Fantastic Four: Future Foundation sets, WizKids Games is ready to jump into the DC Universe for its next HeroClix set, which celebrates Wonder Woman's 80th Anniversary. The set is the first DC Comics HeroClix release featuring the game's new and improved figure sculpts. It also continues to use the Captains and Sidekicks mechanic seen in the Future Foundation set. Besides various Wonder Woman incarnations from across her history, the set also includes enemies and allies like Mary Shazam, Star Sapphire, Teen Lantern, Jessica Cruz, Supergirl, Circe, King Shazam, and more.

This new set is also a milestone for HeroClix as it introduces the new, updated rules for the game. These new rules make the game easier for new players to pick up, making the DC Comics HeroClix: Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Miniatures Game standalone set the perfect starting point for new and returning players.

(Photo: WizKids Games)

WizKids Games provided ComicBook.com with four digital previews of figures from the Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 5-figure booster set. Above, you can see Steve Trevor, a Captain who boosters sidekicks by giving them Energy Shield/Deflection. He can also generate Allied Soldier figures to boost your squad.

Below, you can see Giganta, one of Wonder Woman's classic villains. The Injustice League member has a "Retaliation" trait that allows her to strike back at her opponents after an attack.

(Photo: WizKids Games)

Next, we have Wonder Woman herself. This version of the character is a Super Rare figure that can begin the game equipped with any of the new equipment pieces included in the Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary set but gets a bonus while equipped with the Sword of Athena.

Last, we have the chase Supergirl figure. This Supergirl represents her as infected by the Batman Who Laughs, forcing her to become part of his new Secret Six.

(Photo: WizKids Games)

Every booster in the Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary set comes with five pre-painted figures and select packs containing bonus equipment-objects like Wonder Woman's Bracelets, the Lasso of Truth Lantern Constructs. There are 80 figures in total in the set, including 12 Chase figures.

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary offers simple gameplay design in the Common and Uncommon figure slots to help new players. Those figures are straightforward to play, making it easy to use them on their own or add to the box set.

(Photo: WizKids Games)

What do you think of these HeroClix previews? Let us know in the comments. Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary HeroClix goes on sale on April 21st.