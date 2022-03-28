Today’s Wordle Is Breaking a Ton of Streaks

Wordle is trending for all the wrong reasons today on Twitter. Today’s Wordle puzzle is stumping a ton of players, as evidenced by “Wordle 282 X” trending on Twitter. The game delivered another frustrating puzzle today, although this puzzle’s difficulty has nothing to do with uncommon words or unusual letter composition. We’ll dig into what makes today’s Wordle puzzle so tricky later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The last two puzzles have featured an uncommon word (EPOXY) and a word missing a traditional vowel (NYMPH), which led to higher than usual fail rates.

So, what makes today’s Wordle – aka Wordle 283 – so tricky? Today’s Wordle might remind players of a puzzle from a few weeks ago, when players got stumped on the word WATCH. The issue with that puzzle was that there were 9 potential answers that shared the final four letters with the correct answer, so it basically came down to a guessing game. Today’s puzzle features the same issue – the correct answer shares the final four letters with 8 other words, only one of which is uncommon. Even if you guess the correct final four letters quickly, you’re going to have to take a few stabs in the dark to get today’s word correct.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 282 is…FOUND.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!