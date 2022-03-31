Today's Wordle Is a Toughie

✖

Wordle players are feeling the pressure, as the game's recent gauntlet of tough puzzles continue. Wordle players have spent their week navigating a series of rough puzzles, which ranged from uncommon words like EPOXY to puzzles that could go in a number of directions even after placing four letters correctly. Today's Wordle isn't much easier than the last few, and we've already seen more than a few streaks end on Twitter . We'll dig into what makes today's Wordle puzzle so tricky later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what makes today's Wordle – aka Wordle 285 – so hard? Today's Wordle contains a trap that players often fall into – it contains two of the same letter. Couple that with two uncommon letters, and players could find themselves struggling to solve today's puzzle. It also doesn't help that there are two other words that have four letters in the same place as the correct answer, which can also present some problems for players.

Still stumped on today's Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 285 is...LOWLY.

Let us know if you got today's Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in six tries!