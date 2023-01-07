World Championships of Warhammer Announced

Games Workshop has announced the first-ever World Championships of Warhammer, a new event meant to crown the best Warhammer 40K and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar players. The new event will take place from November 16-19 in Atlanta, GA. Players can qualify for the World Championships by participating and winning in official Warhammer events, along with independent events like the Las Vegas Open and AdeptiCon. Multiple Warhammer games will be represented at the World Championships, including Kill Team and Warhammer Underworlds. Notably, Games Workshop stated that at official Warhammer events, players can qualify either by winning the Best Generalship award (given based on competitive play) or by winning a Best Overall award, which incorporates painting and hobby skills.

Currently, there are 170 qualifying slots spread across 18 different countries, including Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with more possible.

Warhammer 40K and its sister games has never been bigger, thanks in part to increased interest in the game during the pandemic. As interest in the game has swelled, Games Workshop has also worked to increase brand awareness, launching its own streaming services Warhammer+ last year and reaching a deal with Amazon Studios and Henry Cavill for the global rights to make a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe. Considering that Cavill has been one of Warhammer 40K's biggest backers over the past few years, he'll be a big advocate for making sure that Games Workshop's star IP is represented appropriately.

You can find out more information about the World Championships of Warhammer here. More details about qualifying events will be announced next week.

