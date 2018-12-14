‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’s’ First Expansion ‘Tides of Vengeance’ Is Now Live

The first big expansion for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is now live and brings the fight between the Horde and the Alliance to all new heights. For the first time ever in World of Warcraft history, a Horde vs. Alliance raid will also be available for players to partake in, raising the stakes to an all-time high for both factions.

In addition to a tension-filled raid, there is tons of other content available with the latest content arrival including new War Modes, missions and more! Blizzard took to their official blog to detail what’s new, including bug fixes and changes based upon rising fan feedback. \

War Campaign

New Questlines New chapters in the War Campaign are now available. Head to Boralus or Zuldazar to rejoin your faction’s war efforts.

New Missions Several new Missions are now available at both your War Table, as well as from new drops from various activities, such as Island Expeditions. Look for new Missions to upgrade your faction’s outposts, level up followers so that they gain access to a new equipment slot, send your followers on lucrative new weekly treasure hunts, and unlock a vendor who offers the opposing faction’s pets.

Faction Assaults Periodically, the Alliance or the Horde will launch an assault against a hostile position in Kul Tiras or Zandalar. When an Assault is active, a group of new World Quests will be available to both factions in that area. Rally to the location to fight on behalf of your faction and earn new Honorbound or 7th Legion Service Medals that can be exchanged for a variety of rewards. Players who have unlocked World Quests at level 120 on at least one character will have Assault World Quests available to any of their other characters



A new Warfront is also available, the Battle for Dark Shore. According to Blizzard, “The conflict over the home of the night elves has reached a fever pitch, and new questlines will lead you to the all-new Battle for Darkshore. In this new Warfront, you’ll unlock access to powerful hero transformations that give you temporary abilities themed around your role as a tank, healer, or damage dealer.”

New Heritage Armor questlines are now available for both the Dwarves and the Blood Elves, “Available at level 120 to dwarves who are Exalted with Ironforge and blood elves who are exalted with Silvermoon, look for “Keep Yer Feet on the Ground” at the Stormwind Embassy, or “The Pride of the Sin’dorei” at the Orgrimmar Embassy, and get started rediscovering your heritage.”

New achievements,t raids, rewards, PvP, professions and more are all available with the latest update! For a full rundown of what’s new, you can check out the complete patch notes right here!