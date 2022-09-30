World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Release Date Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will debut on November 28th. The publisher even provided an exact time for the expansion's release, so fans can spend the next two months making plans for that day. Fans in North America will be able to download the game at 3 p.m. PT. The expansion takes place in the Dragon Isles, where players will find four new zones to explore and eight new dungeons. The expansion is also promising a wealth of new content fitting the dragon theme, which should give players plenty to look forward to when it releases later this year.

In a new blog post about the expansion, Blizzard revealed that Dragonflight will feature the game's "first-ever race and class combination." The dracthyr Evoker is able to freely switch between humanoid and draconic forms. Blizzard says that they will be "highly mobile" and can specialize in either healing or ranged attacks. Continuing the dragon theme, Dragonflight will introduce the concept of Dragonriding, allowing players to fly through the skies on the back of their very own Drake, which they'll also be able to customize in appearance.

In non-dragon news, Dragonflight will see Talent Trees re-introduced to the game. This new Talent System will allow players to make a number of different choices with "meaningful options at every level." There will also be an updated profession system, and the ability to customize the user interface. Last but not least, Dragonflight Season 1 is set to go live on December 12th. Players can expect the new Vault of the Incarnates raid which will feature "an updated rotation of challenging Mythic+ dungeons and a new PvP Season."

All in all, this is looking like a substantial amount of new content! It remains to be seen how fans will feel about Dragonflight, but while waiting for the new season of World of Warcraft to release, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy that Blizzard has provided a release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Do you think the expansion sounds exciting? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!