World of Warcraft Players Are Already Obsessed with New Housing Feature (But There’s A Big Downside)

World of Warcraft is one of the longest-running MMORPGs out there. So, it’s a little surprising it’s taken Blizzard 20 years to add a simple feature to the game. I’m talking, of course, about the recent addition of player housing in WoW. This has been a long time coming, and it’s currently only available to those who’ve pre-ordered the upcoming Midnight expansion. Early access to player housing has been in WoW for just a few days, and players already seem to love it, with one big caveat.

Patch 11.2.7 granted early access to housing for those who’ve already bought the Midnight expansion. That said, the full version of housing won’t arrive until the latest WoW expansion releases on March 2nd, 2026. Buying Midnight is the only way players will be able to access housing in WoW, as the feature is exclusive to that DLC. And those who’ve already pre-ordered are getting a preview of what player housing will look like when it formally arrives in March 2026. So far, it looks like fans are loving it, but there’s one thing Blizzard needs to change before the full rollout.

World of Warcraft Players Craft Masterpieces in Player Housing, But They Already Want More

The World of Warcraft subreddit is chock full of players’ initial reactions to the housing feature. Much like other games with a decorating and housing component, that means players are sharing their clever creations. This includes a player who’s crafted an incredibly detailed dollhouse within their player house, and plenty of impressive flying houses.

Indeed, it seems like WoW fans are having a lot of fun with the early access to housing so far. While many are busy making stunning masterpieces, others are hard at work spawning new memes about the cost of rent in the world of Azeroth.

Even if you don’t have access to housing in WoW yourself, you could easily spend hours looking at what other players have made in the MMORPG so far. No comment on how long I spent scrolling through the designs while working on this article. There is some impressive creativity on display, and the feature hasn’t even reached its final form. But that’s not to say there isn’t room for improvement.

WoW Players Feel One Aspect of Housing Decor Is a Bit Too Real

That said, mixed in with the shared player creations, it’s clear there’s one big issue with the housing feature in World of Warcraft. Many players are understandably frustrated with the game’s limit on outdoor decor, which is hindering creativity when it comes to gardening and more. However, Blizzard has already confirmed it plans to increase that limit. So instead, the biggest drawback of player housing in Wow seems to be the require of traveling to vendors to acquire more items.

Each decor item is “one buy, one use.” In other words, you have to own 4 of the same chair if you want to place 4 chairs around a table. This isn’t that unusual. However, decor items in WoW aren’t purchased from a Sims 4-style Build/Buy menu. Instead, you have to travel to a vendor to buy more items. That means if you miscount how many chairs, fence posts, or other decor items you need, you’ll have to travel back to a vendor before you can carry on decorating. As one player puts it, “This is the real life Home Depot/Lowe’s experience.”

There are ways to quickly warp from place to place, including an option in the newly added housing dashboard. Even so, it seems like the user friendliness of the decor buying process could definitely stand to be smoothed out ahead of the feature’s full release in March.

What do you think about player housing in WoW so far?