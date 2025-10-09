MMORPG Releases on Xbox & Playstation Consoles for First Time After 17 Years (and for Free)

If there’s one game genre that makes for a long life cycle, it’s the MMORPG. Gamers build community in these massive online spaces, which can help the games survive for years at a time. World of Warcraft is a great example, along with newer entries like The Lord of the Rings Online and Elder Scrolls Online. But for those who’ve always dreamt of going to magic school, there’s one MMORPG to rule them all: Wizard 101. And now, the longstanding PC-only title has finally arrived on consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wizard 101 is a free game that lets you live your virtual life as a student of witchcraft and wizardry. It features a variety of spells to learn and worlds to explore, while also featuring a fun deckbuilding mechanic for card-collecting fans. Though the game is 17 years old, it still has a dedicated fan base who’ve long been hoping for a console port of the PC game. And on October 9th, the game finally arrived on Xbox and PlayStation consoles for the very first time. And best of all? It’s free to play.

Wizard 101 Finally Hits Consoles, And Yes, Nintendo Switch Is Coming Soon

Image courtesy of King Isle Entertainment

As of October 9th, aspiring wizarding students can play Wizard 101 on console at long last. The game is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. A port to the Nintendo Switch is also in the works, though we don’t yet have an exact date for that version just yet. Soon enough, players will be able to experience one of the best magic school games on their preferred platform. And it remains free-to-play for the game’s first world, though additional zones and items do require in-game purchases.

Wizard 101 coming to consoles is great news for magic school fans, but it comes with a few caveats. PC players will not be able to engage in crossplay with their friends on console. In addition, accounts created on the Wizard 101 website won’t be compatible with the console version of the game. That means you’ll need to create a new, console-specific Wizard 101 account when logging in on Xbox or PlayStation for the first time.

Image courtesy of KingIsle Entertainment

Essentially, the console version of Wizard 101 seems to be more or less its own separate ecosystem, at least for now. And that means that if you have a character for the PC version, you will not be able to bring them over to the console version. That’s disappointing for fans who’ve put years into building a character, but it is an opportunity for everyone to start on an even playing field in the console release. Once the Switch version arrives, it will have the same limitations, though crossplay with Xbox and PlayStation gamers will be available.

Wizard 101 has a Very Positive rating on Steam and an active community on Reddit. The game still receives regular updates with new content, making it a solid game for Hogwarts Legacy fans in need of something new. Given the game’s age, the graphics are a bit dated, but they do hold up surprisingly well.

Are you going to check out Wizard 101 on Xbox or PlayStation now that it’s available? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!