The Sims 4 Just Dropped Its Weirdest Collab Kits Yet & There’s A Live Event to Go With Them

It’s been a tough year for The Sims 4 in many ways. Fans have become increasingly frustrated with ongoing glitches, and EA’s recent sale leaves the franchise’s future uncertain. But the team behind The Sims 4 is still hard at work, with a huge quality-of-life overhaul along with new content. While we’re not getting any more major Expansion Packs in 2025, EA did deliver quite the surprise when it announced a new set of collab Kits alongside the latest massive Sims 4 update. As of December 4th, you can now decorate your Sims’ homes as a full replica of a certain sponge’s beloved pineapple.

On December 2nd, The Sims 4 got another massive quality update in its ongoing effort to address longstanding bugs in the life sim. That, fans were expecting. But the news of new kits, let alone new collab kits, came as something of a surprise. As of today, The Sims 4 is officially offering not one, but two kits featuring decor items from the beloved Nickelodeon show, SpongeBob SquarePants. It’s not a crossover many fans were expecting, and the kits aren’t the end of it. The Sims 4 is also launching a new SpongeBob SquarePants holiday event for all players. Here’s what we know about this unexpected Sims 4 and SpongeBob crossover.

The Sims 4 Celebrates SpongeBob With In-Game Event & New Collab Kits

Image courtesy of EA Games

Like all Sims 4 DLC, the new kits are available for an additional price. Both the SpongeBob’s House Kit and SpongeBob Kids Room Kit are available separately for The Sims 4, or you can get both in a limited-time bundle. These kits offer a ton of decor items for SpongeBob fans to recreate the yellow sponge’s house and bring some whimsy to their Child Sims’ rooms. But even if you don’t want to shell out for the kits, there’s more SpongeBob fun to be had in The Sims 4.

Alongside the launch of these new collab kits, EA has confirmed a Deck the Palms holiday login event that will run from December 16th to January 11th, 2026. This event will feature exclusive SpongeBob-themed rewards, including a Krabby Patty in-game recipe and SpongeBob-inspired Create-a-Sim items. These will be free rewards earned by logging into The Sims 4 throughout the event period. I don’t know about you, by my recipe hoarding obsession has me ready to make like Plankton and try to get my hands on the Krabby Patty secret formula.

What’s Included in The Sims 4: SpongeBob’s House Kit

Screenshot by ComicBook

This kit features a total of 21 decor items, all themed after SpongeBob’s house. On its own, the SpongeBob’s House Kit costs $6.99, or it can be purchased as part of the Bikini Bottom Bundle for $10. The items in this kit are spot-on recreations of things featured in SpongeBob’s house. There’s his foghorn alarm clock, his TV set, and even your very own Magic Conch to house wherever you like.

For SpongeBob fans who want to add some nautical nonsense to their next build mode experience, it’s a fun kit. The item descriptions have some spot-on references, including a light that will fend off advanced darkness. That said, they are pretty use-case-specific items. If you’re not leaning into SpongeBob decor, they don’t blend in super well with other Sims 4 items. But if you need to create a SpongeBob replica house in The Sims 4 or add some whimsy to your next build, it just got much easier.

What’s Included in The Sims 4: SpongeBob Kids Room Kit

Screenshot by ComicBook

The SpongeBob Kids Room Kit has some fun decor items and toys for Child Sims to enjoy, with a total of 19 new items included. It also costs $6.99 on its own, or can be purchased as part of the limited-time Bikini Bottom Bundle through March 3rd, 2026. There is a Flying Dutchman playset, a Krusty Krab playhouse, and plush versions of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy Cheeks, along with kids’ room decor.

Like the SpongeBob’s House Kit, this is a fun and spot-on collab. I think these items are a bit more widely applicable than the home decor ones, because any Child Sim could be a SpongeBob fan in an otherwise non-cartoon home. If you are a SpongeBob fans and want your Child Sims to have some SpongeBob characters to play with, this kit fits the bill.

The SpongeBob SquarePants kits for The Sims 4 are available now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The bundle offer is good until March 3rd, but both kits should be an ongoing part of The Sims 4 library going forward. If you want a few SpongeBob items for free, be sure to participate in the login event from December 16th to January 3rd, 2026.

What do you think of The Sims 4 doing a SpongeBob collab? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!