Mecha Break Players Share Stunning Recreations of Iconic Video Game Characters

Mecha Break made its highly anticipated debut on Steam earlier this week. The game initially met with mixed reviews from gamers who were stunned by the monetization model. However, that hasn’t stopped gamers from checking out the free-to-play mech shooter. Since launch, Mecha Break has enjoyed a solid number of concurrent players on Steam, with a peak of over 132,800 heading into the holiday weekend. And, pricey or not, gamers are having a lot of fun with the character customization in the game.

Theoretically, the various mech suit combat game modes are the main attraction for Mecha Break. Gamers face off against one another in fast-paced robot combat, with options from 3v3 to 6v6 and beyond. And from the game’s positive reviews, it’s clear many players are loving the third-person mech suit shooter action. But it’s the customization of characters and mechs alike that has players sinking hours (and, most likely, cash) into the game.

Thanks to the in-depth options available in the game’s character creation, players have been crafting some pretty impressive Pilots. In particular, fans can’t stop sharing impressive designs modeled after iconic video game characters from Metroid‘s Samus to Final Fantasy 7‘s Sephiroth and beyond.

Beloved Video Game Characters Get Fanmade Crossover Appearances in Mecha Break

The attention to detail in these designs has fans in the r/mechabreak Subreddit highly impressed. Not only did @ShoulderpadInsurance make their Pilot into Samus, but they also custom-painted a Samus suit mech to match. And Metroid isn’t the only game making its way to the halls of Mecha Break, either.

Other players have taken to the character creator to pay homage to their own favorite characters from video games, anime, and beyond. One gamer, @Big-Employment-3620 recreated a Pilot version of Final Fantasy’s Sephiorth, and even shared the exact custom codes they used to make it happen.

The Street Fighter franchise is another game making an unexpected fan crossover in Mecha Break, thanks to this fan creation of Chun Li. From the buns to the dress, the details really make this Pilot an impressive recreation of the original character made by Redditor @Percentage-Winter.

It’s not just Pilots getting the makeover treatment, either. Fan @Serious_Avacado_4124 recreated Yu-Gi-Oh! card Utopia using the customization options for the Strikers (mech suits) themselves. And honestly, it’s a pretty impressive resemblance.

Clearly, Mecha Break is letting gamers flex their creativity in unexpected ways. Fans are pretty impressed with what their fellow gamers have managed to craft so far, and the trend is likely to continue. After all, there are plenty of other fantastic characters out there for players to try and design in the game.

Mecha Break is a free-to-play title available for PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S. No plans for PS5 or other consoles have yet been announced, though gamers are already hoping to see it on the Sony console in the near future.

Which iconic video game character would you create in the Mecha Break character designer? Let us know in the comments below!