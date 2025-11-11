5 Worst MMORPGs Ever Released

When game designers collaborate to create something, they do so with a great deal of effort and passion for their craft. When it comes together and the public loves it, that’s a gratifying feeling, but not all MMORPGs are beloved by players. Every once in a while, games that are intended to entertain the masses fail to do so, and it’s disheartening to see it happen. After all, hundreds, if not thousands, of people typically work on large-scale MMOs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seeing them falter in the market can be detrimental to the entire industry. Still, it happens, and some of the most well-intended MMORPGs are among the worst ever made because they can’t all be as successful as World of Warcraft. Determining which games are the worst ever released is primarily subjective. However, sales, player complaints, and drop-off rates are certainly indications of a failed MMORPG, and these five, presented in no particular order, are at the bottom of the list.

1) Final Fantasy XIV Online

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Before you jump down to the comments to tear us a new one, this entry is in reference to the original, launch version of Final Fantasy XIV Online, not A Realm Reborn. The game, as it currently exists, is easily one of the best on the market; however, that cannot be said of the disastrous launch version released back in September 2010. It should have been outstanding from the jump, being programmed by Square Enix and based on the studio’s biggest franchise, but it was the antithesis of what it ultimately became. It was dated, had poor combat mechanics, unreliable servers, and the story didn’t bring anything new to the table. Fortunately, Square Enix nuked the original version and gave the world something much better in Realm Reborn.

2) Infestation: Survivor Stories

Image courtesy of OP Productions

Thanks mainly to The Walking Dead, zombies had a massive resurgence in the 2010s, and they influenced more than a few game developers. When Infestation: Survivor Stories was released in 2012, it seemed poised to capitalize on the genre, but the game didn’t deliver what fans expected. Instead of living out their Walking Dead-esque fantasies, Infestation suffered from terrible frame rates and shoddy textures. The world was largely empty, forcing players to run about for hours with little to do. Once they died, they either immediately respawned or were forced to wait for hours before being plopped down in random locations. Combat wasn’t coded very well, and it just wasn’t a fun game. The devs pulled it in 2016, so no servers remain active.

3) DreamScapes Dimensions

Image courtesy of AHDS

DreamScapes Dimensions was released while still in development on Steam in 2021, and as of the writing, it remains in early access. That’s not a bad thing, as it gives the game’s developers time to fix its issues, and unfortunately, there are plenty to iron out. The biggest problem with it is the framerate, which is incredibly low, especially for a modern MMO. It lacks active players, making the world feel incredibly empty, and several of its elements remain broken four years after players had the opportunity to jump into DreamScapes Dimensions. There’s still time to make this game playable and enjoyable, but its current state is far from it.

4) Wild West Online

Image courtesy of WWO Partners Ltd

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the Old West, rob banks, and unleash chaos, you probably dove into Wild West Online when it dropped in 2018. The game’s graphics are gorgeous, making the world objectively beautiful and ripe for exploration. Unfortunately, that’s about all that’s positive, thanks to poor character customization and strange movement mechanics. The world was largely empty, and no matter how beautiful the vistas, they could not keep players engaged if there was nothing to do. It was trashed in reviews on Steam, leading its developer to delist it from the Steam Store. If you want to play a game like this, Red Dead Redemption 2 is right there waiting for you. It’s not only far superior, but it’s also still available.

5) Bloodlines of Prima

Image courtesy of Amazastrophic

Bloodlines of Prima was released on Steam in Early Access, where it remained for a short time before being pulled in 2020. Its servers officially went offline on December 29, 2020 — only nine months and 12 days after it first appeared. That’s an incredibly brief window, and the game’s unplayability was largely to blame. On the surface, it appeared to be a good alternative to WoW, offering similar themes and adventures. The execution, though still in Early Access, was a poor comparison. The game’s visuals were subpar for the time of its release, and it lacked content. After pulling it, the devs retooled it as Bloodlines of Prima Origins, made it LAN-only, and players could only find it on Discord.

Were you frustrated playing any of these MMORPGs? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!