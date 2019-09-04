WoW Classic Players Are Already Hitting Level 60

World of Warcraft Classic was officially released recently, which brought forth a bounty of players attempting to recapture a bit of their former selves. The vanilla version of the wildly popular MMO has been a hit so far, even to the point where Blizzard Entertainment had to make some room on the severs to accommodate all of the people that were flocking to the game. That said, those who know WoW know exactly the kind of grind that is involved to level up and be the best, which is why it is rather impressive that players have already capped out at level 60 in WoW Classic.

A Twitch streamer by the name of “Jokerd” was the first World of Warcraft Classic player to reach level 60, and he did so in the presence of over 300,000 viewers on the streaming platform. What makes this impressive is the fact that he was able to accomplish the feat in three days, 20 hours, and 40 minutes (via Dot Esports). A few others have reached 60 ever since, but Jokerd is being acknowledged as the first player to do so.

Jokerd’s run to level 60 in WoW Classic has been called into question by those who doubt the legitimacy of it all. Some have accused him of account sharing, while others are saying he abused the layering mechanic. He admitted to using layering, but only after he had reached level 58 and knew that he would be the first to hit 60. As for the account sharing, he simply denied it, but did say that he streamed all of it.

About The Laying Abuse Accusations: I started using layering to my leveling advantage at level 58, at this point it was in the bad that i was first 60 and i wanted to save 1-1.5 hours. Feel free to check my vods, i streamed all of it, also i didnt have mob taggers. — JokerdTV (@Jokereed) August 31, 2019

dude i slept 6-8 hours a day, there was no account sharing bro — JokerdTV (@Jokereed) April 11, 2019

World of Warcraft Classic is currently available on PC. For even more on the vanilla version of the popular MMO, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the description below:

“The drums of war thunder once again… Return to a lost era of Azeroth and enjoy the timeless stories that defined this world at war. World of Warcraft Classic is a faithful recreation of the original World of Warcraft. Combat mechanics, original character models, and skill trees all contribute to a truly authentic experience.”

