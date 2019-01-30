‘WWE 2K19’ Now Has Daniel Bryan’s Hemp Championship Belt In-Game

We've seen some fun-looking titles in WWE over the years (bring back the Hardcore Championship held together by tape already!), but yesterday, WWE Smackdown champion Daniel Bryan had an interesting one on display, when he revealed a championship belt made out of...hemp. The full story on that is here, and, yeah, it's pretty wild.

But here's something that's even wilder- you can apparently use that belt now in WWE 2K19 and stand your, ahem, high ground.

The official WWE Games Twitter account has recently shared a new post, announcing that the Hemp championship is now available in the game. You can see it in the tweet below, in all its natural glory.

While some fans are appreciative of the addition (and not "FICKLE!" as he would put it), others were suggesting that older championships are better for the job, as you can see in the tweets below.

Love that you recognize his work and tweet it out quickly!!! 2K19 is the first wrestling game I've played since Wrestlemania 2000 on N64... and I'm loving it. — Winston Hamilton (@WinstonHamilt19) January 30, 2019

I don't want that. It's a disgrace to the original title. — Brooke J ♥ (@Brookeshadowbj) January 30, 2019

looks more like a toy give that to the kids — terrex corbin (@CorbinTerrex) January 30, 2019

Granted, you don't have to use the hemp title if you don't want to, and can stick with the traditional championship belts if you prefer. But this is probably worth checking out if you're all about using Daniel Bryan in your match-ups.

Still, kudos to WWE's games division for being so quick to add it. Who knows what other great stuff could be added to the game leading into WWE 2K20?

WWE 2K19 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to check out our full review, as we think it's...wait for it…"aweeeeesooooome!"

What do you think about using a hemp-based title in a wrestling game? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!