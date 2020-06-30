WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game Announced

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Get ready to experience a Royal Rumble like no other, featuring 30 fan-favorite WWE Legends. Ravensburger is publishing a new WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game, which gives up to 10 players the chance to test their luck in one of the WWE's most iconic matches. Players use different attacks and signature moves to eliminate their opponents, with more Legends entering the ring as others are eliminated. Each Legend has a set number of health, which is whittled away as they are targeted by attacks. Some attacks, including Signature Moves, also have special abilities that can help give you an advantage over your opponent. WWE Legends included in the game include Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Ric Flair, the Undertaker, the Million Dollar Man, Batista, Sting, Booker T, the Ultimate Warrior, and more.

The Royal Rumble match is one of the WWE's earliest "specialty" matches and offers the winner a guaranteed title match at Wrestlemania. Unlike most other matches, participants can't be eliminated by pinfall or submission - they must be thrown out of the ring with both feet touching the ground. Recent winners include Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins. Starting in 2018, the WWE has also held a Women's Royal Rumble, with Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair all winning the prestigious match.

Ravensburger is known as one of the best publishers of licensed board games, so WWE fans and board game lovers should both enjoy this game. The game will be available at retailers nationwide beginning on July 26th. Two to ten players can play WWE Legends Royal Rumble Card Game, and the game will have a standard retail price of $19.99. You can pre-order the game from Amazon here.

