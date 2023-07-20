16-Year-Old Xbox 360 Exclusive Is Back From the Grave

An Xbox 360 console exclusive game is back from the grave, 16 years after its initial release in 2007. One of the big selling points of owning an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S is the robust backward compatibility support that allows Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners not just to play Xbox One games, but Xbox 360 games, and even some original Xbox games as well. Alongside Xbox Game Pass and impressive features like Quick Resume, this is one of the primary reasons to own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S; to play old games. To this end, owners of either console can now play a little Xbox 360 game called Shadowrun again after Microsoft seemingly fixed the matchmaking servers for the 2007 title.

Servers of the Xbox 360 console exclusive were never formally taken offline, but the game did become unplayable due to a severs issues. However, the servers are now back. Microsoft still hasn't said a peep about the situation, but it clearly fixed the servers, which players of the 16-year-old game claim are actually better than ever.

How many people are actively playing the 2007 game? That's a good question. Over on Reset Era, a Discord server has been highlighted and this Discord server features over 2,000 members, all with the aim of reviving the Xbox 360 exclusive. And so far it seems to be working. To get in on this action, you can cop the game via the Microsoft Store for $14.99 or join the aforementioned Discord, which reportedly has access codes for the game.

If you've never heard of this game, Shadowrun is a first-person shooter that was released in 2007 via developer FASA Interactive and publisher Microsoft Game Studios, which is now known as Xbox Game Studios. Inspired by the RPG series of the same name and Counter-Strike, it didn't reach to much acclaim, only garnering a 67 on Metacritic when it released on Xbox 360 and PC. Over the years it's become a bit of a cult classic though, as evident by people still playing it in 2023.