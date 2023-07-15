Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Should Avoid Buying These Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are now $11 and $17 a month following a price increase this month. That said, if you buy even a few games a year, then it can quickly pays for itself. To this end, if you buy and play lots of Activision Blizzard games, you may just want to become an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. And if you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're going to want to hold off on buying Activision Blizzard games, which by and large skip the subscription service. Why? Because with Microsoft now in the clear to buy Activision Blizzard in the United States following its victory over the FTC, Activision Blizzard games are going to come to Game Pass sooner rather than later.

Obviously, Activision Blizzard is best known for Call of Duty, and more recently, Diablo 4. Recent leases also include Crash Team Rumble, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Overwatch 2. It remains to be seen how exactly Activision Blizzard games will integrate with Xbox Game Pass. If it is similar to how Bethesda games were integrated, then recent backlog games from the company will all be added and then going forward new releases will be added at day one of release. Whatever the case, hold off on buying Activision Blizzard games until we see Xbox's approach with the acquisition and how it relates to Xbox Game Pass.

It is worth noting the CMA in the UK is still blocking the deal, however, it's been reported Microsoft and the CMA are in talks for a resolution in order to get the deal over the line. If an agreement can't be reached, then Microsoft could still go ahead with the deal, but things get more complicated.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for $11 and $17 a month, respectively, For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here.