One of the Best Xbox Series X Features Is Back But Behind a Paywall

Earlier this year, Microsoft removed one of the best Xbox Series X features, a feature that allowed users to download applications from the Microsoft Store that, in turn, gave Xbox users access to emulated games. This worked on any Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, but it was shut down. Xbox users could still access emulated games, but only via developer mode, which came with a fee and a few potential headaches. Microsoft has not brought this feature back, unfortunately. However, over on YouTube, UWeaPons Store via Modern Vintage Gamer has discovered a trick that enables retail consoles to run the aforementioned applications.

This is great news, right? It is, but the problem is the group has not made the method of achieving this public knowledge. Why? Well, the group fears if they do Microsoft will close the loophole, just like they shut down the feature to begin with. You can get them to handle over this arcane knowledge, but it's going cost you $2 over on Patreon. It's been tested. It does work, but you will need to hand over two buckaroonies to use it.

That said, now that it's been discovered there's a way to loophole Microsoft and get emulation on retail Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, it's possible someone else will discover said loophole and share it free of charge. It's also possible Microsoft will discover this loophole itself and shut it down. For now, all we can do is speculate what will happen. Chances are it depends on how much this catches on. Right now, it's pretty niche, unlike previously where many were running emulation on their retail Xbox Series consoles.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on any of this, but we don't anticipate this changing as it's never in an official capacity commented on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S' emulation. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.