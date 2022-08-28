New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans

A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.

According to XboxEra Podcast host Nick Baker, who has previously had accurate insider information related to Xbox in the past, Microsoft could be planning one final batch of backward compatible games to bring to Xbox Series X and Xbox One platforms. Specifically, Baker noted that these games would be associated with Activision Blizzard and would arrive following Microsoft's acquisition of the publisher. Although Baker didn't state which games might be joining the Xbox backward compatible library, it was said that Microsoft's ownership of Activision Blizzard would make licensing that much easier, which is why new titles would be added in the first place.

One group of games that Baker stressed likely wouldn't be part of these new Xbox backward compatible additions are those associated with Marvel. During the Xbox 360 era, Activision published a handful of games like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, and many others. Sadly, it doesn't seem like any of these games will be playable on current Xbox hardware due to licensing problems.

Based on what we've seen from Microsoft in the past with these new additions to the backward compatible library, it seems like Activision's games from the Xbox 360 era would be most likely to join the lineup. As such, if you played certain Activision games on Xbox 360 back in the day, those titles could soon become that much easier to revisit.

