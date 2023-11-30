New Xbox Tease Has Xbox 360 Fans Excited

A new Xbox tease has big Xbox 360 fans, in particular, excited. One of the big appeals of owning an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- especially the Xbox One, before the PS5 came out -- is the backward compatibility support. To this end, all owners of these three consoles can enjoy many Xbox 360 games via backward compatibility. However, there are also many Xbox 360 games that have never been added to the backward compatibility program, and recently, Xbox has slowed down adding these missing games. As a result of this, a new tease from Xbox president Sarah Bond has caught the eye of nostalgic Xbox fans hoping the backward compatibility drought is coming to an end soon.

Taking to X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Bond tweeted the Xbox 360 logo and nothing else. In hindsight, this may have been teasing the imminent announcement of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, however, this is just speculation. Others have suggested this could be a tease that Activision-Blizzard Xbox 360 games will soon be added following Microsoft's acquisition of the company.

Whatever this tease is getting at -- assuming it's a tease in the first place -- it has Xbox fans excited though this is largely because Xbox fans think it has something to do with new backward compatible games coming.

Absolutely adore the 360 era and logo. This a tease of Oblivion remake? — Logan Meyer (@Logmey92) November 28, 2023

I get this reference



360...



I smell Activision Back compats — 🎮 Pixel Bit G (the Starborn) (@pixelelatedG) November 28, 2023

Activision Blizzard Back Compats? 💚 — Pastor Xbox 🙏🏽💚 (@PastorXbox) November 28, 2023

If this was just a tease about Beyond Good and Evil, you'd think Bond would have updated and confirmed as much once it was officially announced, but she did not, which has led us to believe this is about something different, however, at this point we just have speculation on top of speculation. If the situation evolves, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but in the meantime take this speculation with a grain of salt.

