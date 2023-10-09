Original Xbox Game Returns Next Month With New Release

An original Xbox game is returning next month with a new release alongside a remaster. Those playing video games in 2004 will remember titles like Half-Life 2, GTA San Andreas, Halo 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Gran Turismo 4, Burnout 3, Unreal Tournament 2004, World of Warcraft, Ninja Gaiden, Rome: Total War, Metroid Prime 2, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, The Sims 2, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Dragon Quest VII, Far Cry, Viewtiful Joe, Ridge Racer, and more. It was a great year for gaming. It was also the year Alien Hominid was released on the original Xbox and PS2. That said, many never played the game until 2007 when it was remastered on Xbox 360. If you missed it both of these times though, you can now catch it again as a second remaster is releasing next month alongside a follow-up, Alien Hominid Invasion.

When the pair of games release on November 1 they will be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there's no word of PlayStation versions of the game. Meanwhile, the new sequel, Alien Hominid Invasion will cost $19.99 when it launches, while Alien Homind HD will run at $11.99. If you want to buy both, you can save some money and buy them in a $24.99 bundle.

"Initially brought to life as a flash game on Newgrounds 21 years ago, Alien Hominid's charming hand-drawn animations and exciting side-scroller level design inspired the formation of The Behemoth," reads an official pitch of the new package. "The team went on to further develop Alien Hominid for console, followed by Castle Crashers, BattleBlock Theater, and Pit People. Two decades later, Alien Hominid HD will return alongside the launch of Alien Hominid Invasion, preserving Behemoth history while expanding upon it in new ways!"

The pitch continues: "In Alien Hominid Invasion, players can look forward to endless customization options, fluid character movement, chaotic mutation abilities, and a non-linear gameplay experience, all while continuing the story of Alien Hominid HD. Online and local cooperative play will allow for up to four players to join in on the fun, with the added capability for each player to choose their own difficulty and play across skill gaps. It's time to grab your trusted blaster, ready your alien allies, and prepare for the invasion of a lifetime!"

