One of 2022's Best Xbox Series X Games Reduced by $45

One of the best games of 2022, and thus one of the best Xbox Series X games of 2022, has been reduced by $45, making it $15 rather than $60. The deal comes the way of GameStop, and unlike some GameStop deals this is for a brand-new copy of said game, not a pre-owned copy of the game. This is the cheapest we've seen not just the game on GameStop, but in general, as it's not even a year old yet.

The mystery game in question is Asobo Entertainment and Focus Entertainment's A Plague Tale: Requiem, a sequel 2019's surprise hit, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Released on October 17, it boats an 85 on Metacritic and was notably nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

"Far across the sea, an island calls... Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces," reads an official blurb about the game. "After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

"Even though it's not without some faults, A Plague Tale: Requiem is likely one of the better games I have played this year," reads a snippet of our review of the game. In a time where story-driven action games are starting to become more sparse, Asobo continues to prove with Requiem that it's very much capable of assisting with carrying the torch within this genre. I'm not sure if we'll see future Plague Tale titles come about in the future, but given the leap that has been seen with Requiem, I'm definitely hoping that this isn't Asobo's final outing in this space."

This is a limited-time deal, but how limited this window is, we don't know. GameStop doesn't provide this information. It's possible it will be available for 24 hours, a week, or even longer. We don't know, but at the moment of writing this, it's still available with shipping as an option.